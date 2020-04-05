WATCH LIVE: Cases in state top 800; gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, listens as Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith speaks Monday March 30, 2020 in Little Rock during a daily press conference about the corona virus in Arkansas. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/331governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)

The number of coronavirus cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health increased by 76 on Sunday morning, bringing the total to 819.

No additional deaths were reported by the department. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Health Secretary Nate Smith told reporters on Saturday that a total of 14 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

Hutchinson and state health officials have scheduled a briefing on the spread of coronavirus in Arkansas for 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the briefing live.

Arkansas' covid-19 cases by county

legend 0 25 50 75 100 Number of confirmed cases Source: Arkansas Department of Health

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]