The world in brief A Nepalese priest offers evening prayers Sunday on the deserted bank of the Bagmati river in Kathmandu. Hundreds of people usually gather at the site, but a lockdown stemming from the coronavirus has kept them away. (AP/Niranjan Shrestha)

9 rebels, 3 Indian troops killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India -- Nine rebels and three Indian soldiers were killed in a pair of gunbattles in disputed Kashmir, an Indian army official said Sunday.

Indian soldiers killed five suspected militants along the highly militarized de facto front line in Keran sector Sunday as an armed group of militants infiltrated from the Pakistani side of Kashmir into the Indian-controlled part, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.

Kalia said three soldiers were also killed. He did not specify the number of injured, saying only that some others who were injured were undergoing treatment.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

Photo by LaPresse

Pigeons gather Sunday at the otherwise empty Duomo square in Milan, Italy. (AP/LaPresse/Claudio Furlan)

The other gunbattle broke out in a neighborhood in southern Kulgam town as police and soldiers scoured the area looking for militants Saturday, Kalia said. He said that as troops began conducting searches, they came under heavy gunfire, leading to a clash that killed four militants.

The fighting comes amid an ongoing lockdown in Kashmir to combat spread of the coronavirus.

China frees rights lawyer held 4 years

BEIJING -- Wang Quanzhang, a well-known Chinese rights lawyer, was released from prison Sunday after being held for more than four years, his wife said.

It was unclear whether he would be allowed to return to Beijing, where he practiced and lived with his wife and young son. Police took him to his house in his hometown of Jinan in eastern China, his wife said in a tweet on her verified Twitter account.

Rights groups outside mainland China said police have put other released lawyers under house arrest to isolate them from their network.

Wang was among more than 200 lawyers and legal activists swept up in 2015 in what became known as the 709 Crackdown for the date, July 9, when most of them were detained. While authorities had intimidated and harassed lawyers previously, the roundup signaled President Xi Jinping's much tougher approach to quashing any possible threats to Communist Party rule.

Wang, who was picked up in August 2015, had pursued land rights cases for poor villagers and represented members of the banned Falun Gong meditation sect. He was sentenced in January 2019 for subverting state power.

His wife Li Wenzu said in her tweet that Wang had been released about 5 a.m. and taken to his house in Jinan. He called her shortly after 9 a.m. on a borrowed phone. The house was being rented out, but police forced the tenant to leave, she said.

She confirmed the tweet to The Associated Press.

A statement issued by six human-rights groups ahead of his release urged China to refrain from putting Wang under house arrest or surveillance and allow him to return to Beijing.

Hezbollah militant slain in Lebanon

BEIRUT -- Unknown gunmen fatally shot and stabbed a member of the militant Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon and an investigation was launched, Lebanese security officials said Sunday.

The body of Ali Mohammed Younes was found next to his car Saturday evening near the southern town of Nabatiyeh, said two security officials. One of them said Younes was shot with four bullets in the chest and had at least two stab wounds.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately clear, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said a suspect was detained shortly afterward Saturday.

Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency described Younes as a commander with the Iran-backed Hezbollah. It added that he was involved in anti-espionage missions.

Fars also posted a photo said to be of Younes in blue jeans and a bloodied white shirt next to his car.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is Lebanon's strongest military force and a political powerhouse, and also boasts significant organizational and services might in the country.

There was no official comment on the killing from Hezbollah. A source in the organization confirmed Younes was a member, but would not provide further details.

19 die in Mexican drug cartel shootout

MEXICO CITY -- A shootout between rival drug gangs killed 19 people in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua, the state prosecutors' office said Saturday.

A total of 18 corpses, two grenades, vehicles and guns were found at the scene of the clash in the hamlet of Chuchuichupa in the township of Madera.

Two other men were found armed and wounded on the dirt road where the confrontation occurred late Friday. One died later at a hospital, and the other is in custody.

The office said police and soldiers had been sent to secure the area, where groups allied with the Sinaloa cartel have been fighting other gangs, including a remnant of the Beltran Leyva gang and others aligned with the Juarez cartel.

In an area about 60 miles north of Friday's clash on Nov. 4, nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens were ambushed and slain by suspected drug gang assassins along a remote road.

--Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 04/06/2020