Argenta Community Theater reschedules season's final musicals over virus spread

FILE - Argenta Community Theater, at 405 Main St. in North Little Rock’s historic Argenta district. ( Stephen B. Thornton)
Argenta Community Theater is rescheduling the remaining 2019-20 productions, citing the covid-19 pandemic.
The production of the musical Billy Elliot, originally on the calendar for April 22-May 2, and which had been previously rescheduled to May 13-23, has been postponed again, to July 22-Aug, 1, and will now be the 2019-20 season finale.
The season’s other production, the musical Memphis, has been postponed for dates to be determined within the 2020-21 season.
The theater will honor any tickets for either show on their rescheduled dates. Email info@argentacommunitytheater.org.
