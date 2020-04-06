Arkansas Arts Center offers free art lessons and inspiration

Ceramicist Fletcher Larkin is one of the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School faculty members who have posted instructional videos to the Arts Center's new Facebook group. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Arkansas Arts Center on Little Rock's Ninth Street is closed for renovations and the temporary Riverdale location in the former Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cantrell Road has closed because of covid-19.

So the Arts Center has moved its mission online.

"The Arkansas Arts Center launched Arkansas Arts Center Amplified, a new Facebook group featuring artist demonstrations, highlights of artworks from the Arkansas Arts Center Foundation Collection, Children's Theatre performances and episodes of Our Work Continues, an original web series," a news release from the center says.

Museum School instructors have filmed videos from their homes offering "step-by-step art projects."

To join this open Facebook Group, visit the Arkansas Arts Center Facebook page or follow this link: facebook.com/groups/AACAmplified.

When you're in, you can take part in activities like this: "Looking for opportunities to be creative? Museum School instructors have devised a series of drawing (or painting or sculpture -- we're not trying to limit your artistic expression) prompts for you to tackle at home. Leave a photo of your 'portrait of the mundane' in the comments!"

Mundane things are easy to come by right now so this should be simple and fun. Or scroll down and find another one. "Can you turn art-making into a game? Museum School Associate Director Miranda Young (and a special guest) show you how to play the scribble game -- using materials you can find around your house."

In addition, to keep the community engaged, the Arts Center release says, it has donated gloves, masks and respirators from its supplies to area hospitals, including 800 masks and 900 pairs of gloves to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Staff members are also using fabric supplies to sew masks at home for the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

For more information or to find more activities, visit arkansasartscenter.org, or call (501) 372-4000.

Family on 04/06/2020