Arkansas makes cut for 4-star LB minus visit

Arkansas made the cut for linebacker Collin Oliver despite his inability to visit Fayetteville.

Oliver (6-2, 221 pounds, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State, Utah, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

The coronavirus and correlating NCAA recruiting dead period has kept him from visiting Arkansas, Ole Miss and Utah.

“It’s put a hold on all visits I wanted to go to, as well as being on the field with my guys,” Oliver said.

While most prospects believe the dead period will delay their college decision, Oliver isn’t so sure of that.

“Honestly, no, I’m keeping on pace for my decision date," Oliver said. "If anything it’s made me want to commit early."

The coaching staff and upside of the program helped the Razorbacks land on his list.

“I feel like the sky is the limit for them.” Oliver said. “Their coaching staff and the players they just got in are really high caliber.”

He’s communicating with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and linebackers coach Rion Rhoades.

“They are talking about how they are up and coming and look forward to building that group of young people with great personality to get the program back running,” Oliver said.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming met with Oliver before the impact of the virus on sports and everyday life.

“He’s a four-star prospect, good size, great attitude, runs well, very productive,” Lemming said. “His coach absolutely loves him. Should be a three-year starter in college.”

Oliver has a 475-pound squat, 315 power clean and 35-inch vertical. He missed five games because of a bone contusion in his right knee, but still recorded 30 tackles, 5 quarterback hurries, 2 sacks, an interception and 3 recovered fumbles as a junior.