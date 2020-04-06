At the post

DAY 43 of 57

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $7,353,964

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $18,165

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $7,335,799

THURSDAY'S POST-TIME 1:05 p.m. (No spectators allowed)

SUNDAY'S STARS

Joe Talamo won two races to increase his season-leading totals to 42 victories in 217 starts. Talamo won with Lady Cleopatra ($10.00, $4.80, $3.40) in the first race, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.75. He won the eighth race with Awe Emma ($7.40, $3.60, $2.80), covering 1 mile in 1:38.87.

Trainer Thomas Amoss won two races. He won the first race with Lady Cleopatra and the sixth race with Quana Dude ($8.60, $4.20, $3.20). On the season, he has won nine races in 42 starts.

FINAL FURLONG

Post positions are scheduled to be drawn Wednesday for Saturday's $200,000 Oaklawn Stakes for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles and the $150,000 Oaklawn Mile for older horses. The top three finishers in the Oaklawn Stakes, known last year as the Oaklawn Invitational, receive an automatic berth into the $750,000 Arkansas Derby on May 2. Oaklawn officials flipped the dates of the Oaklawn Stakes and Arkansas Derby because of the coronavirus crisis that has led tracks across the country to suspend or cancel racing. Early Oaklawn Stakes probables include Grade I winner Basin for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, Sir Rick (Robertino Diodoro), Mr. Big News (Bret Calhoun] and Shared Sense [Brad Cox]. Early Oaklawn Mile probables include millionaire Grade I winner Tom's d'Etat for trainer Al Stall, millionaire multiple Grade III winner Mr. Money [Calhoun], multiple stakes winner Pioneer Spirit [Diodoro] and M G Warrior [Cox]. Trainer John Servis said in text message Sunday morning that he was working on logistics in order to send multiple Grade III winner Mischevious Alex and multiple stakes winner Diamond King, both based in south Florida, for the Oaklawn Stakes and Oaklawn Mile, respectively. Calhoun said in a text message Sunday morning that Digital is possible for the Oaklawn Stakes. Trainer Richard Baltas said Thursday afternoon that Taishan was under consideration for the Oaklawn Stakes and the Arkansas Derby.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 04/06/2020