'Bad week' ahead, Fauci warns

NEW YORK -- Americans braced for what the nation's top doctor warned Sunday would be "the hardest and saddest week" of their lives while Britain assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest coronavirus hot spot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy's.

Britain's own prime minister, Boris Johnson, was hospitalized, 10 days after testing positive for covid-19, in what his office described as a "precautionary step."

"This is going to be a bad week," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview on CBS News' Face the Nation. "Unfortunately, if you look at the projection of the curves, of the kinetics of the curves, we're going to continue to see an escalation."

Fauci added: "We should hope that within a week, maybe a little bit more, we'll start to see a flattening out of the curve and coming down."

The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 337,000, with the death toll climbing past 9,600.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also offered a stark warning about the expected wave of virus deaths.

"This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans," Adams told Fox News Sunday. "This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment."

The blunt assessments show just how much has changed in the weeks since President Donald Trump's predictions that the virus would soon pass, and his suggestions that much of the economy could be up and running by Easter, next Sunday. But they also point to the suffering and sacrifice ahead until the pandemic begins to abate.

Amid the dire news, there were also glimmers of hope -- the number of people dying appeared to be slowing in New York City, Spain and Italy. The news was cautiously welcomed by leaders, who also noted that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict lockdowns.

In a rare televised address to her country, meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II also appealed to Britons to rise to the occasion, while acknowledging enormous disruptions, grief and financial difficulties.

"I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," she said. "And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."

The queen recalled her first broadcast in 1940 as a teenager growing up in World War II. "We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor [Castle] to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do."

She said self-isolation would be hard for many but also offered people a chance to slow down, reflect on life, or pray: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return," she said. "We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again. We will meet again."

In the U.S., Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates said on Fox News Sunday that if people continue social distancing, coronavirus cases may level off by the end of April. But he added that life still won't return to "truly normal" until a vaccine is distributed.

It's also critical that the country test "the right people," which has not been happening, Gates told host Chris Wallace. In a Washington Post op-ed published last week, Gates said health care workers and first responders, high-risk people with severe symptoms and those who are likely to have been exposed to infected people should be prioritized.

He suggested that if the United States implements a consistent nationwide approach to shutdowns, increases testing and uses a data-based strategy to develop treatments and a vaccine, a second wave of the epidemic could be avoided.

In a prescient speech in 2015, Gates had warned that an infectious virus could spread globally and cause mass deaths and catastrophe: "If anything kills more than 10 million people in the next few decades, it's most likely to be a highly infectious virus, rather than a war," he said then. "Not missiles, but microbes."

The White House has released estimates that the new coronavirus could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans. Gates told Wallace that he was glad the White House released those figures because it was likely to alert people who weren't taking the virus seriously enough.

Fauci said the virus is unlikely to be eradicated this year, and that the prospect of a resurgence is why the U.S. is working so hard to be better prepared -- including working to develop a vaccine and conducting clinical trials on treatments.

In New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, daily deaths dropped slightly, along with intensive care admissions and the number of patients who needed breathing tubes inserted, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that it was "too early to tell" the significance of those numbers.

"You could argue that you are seeing a plateauing," Cuomo told reporters in Albany. "Next week they will tell you whether we are on a plateau or is it just a blip," he said, referring to statisticians.

New Jersey, which has the second-highest number of U.S. cases, also reported a slowdown in the death rate, and it reported fewer new cases.

In Africa, meanwhile, South Sudan announced its first case of covid-19, making it the 51st of the continent's 54 countries to report the disease. With 11 million people, the country currently has four ventilators. "The only vaccine is social distancing," said First Vice President Riek Machar.

Italy reported the lowest single-day coronavirus deaths in 2½ weeks, even as the northern Lombardy region around Milan announced tougher containment measures for the weeks ahead.

Spain on Sunday saw a third straight decline in new deaths from the virus, raising hopes the worst of its outbreak may be over. "We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The outlook, however, remained bleak in Britain, which reported more than 600 deaths Sunday, surpassing Italy's increase. Italy still has by far the world's highest coronavirus death toll -- almost 16,000.

Johnson, meanwhile, has been hospitalized, though his office said it was not an emergency and that the 55-year-old Conservative prime minister will undergo tests.

There are concerns that Johnson's government did not take the virus seriously enough at first and that spring weather will tempt Britons and others to break social-distancing rules. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the U.K. might even ban outdoor exercise if people still "flout the rules."

"The vast majority of people are following the public health advice, which is absolutely critical, and staying at home," Hancock told Sky TV. "But there are a small minority of people who are still not doing that -- it's quite unbelievable, frankly, to see that."

As the numbers of infections rose, the deputy head of Britain's National Health Service Providers said the agency needed to focus on quickly increasing ventilator capacity and getting more protective equipment for health care workers.

"I think that we are just a week away from the surge of this," Saffron Cordery told Sky TV.

Italians have not been immune to the lure of good weather either. Top Italian officials took to national television after photos were published showing huge crowds out shopping in Naples, Rome, Genoa and even the hard-hit Veneto city of Padua. Lombardy Vice Gov. Fabrizio Sala said cellphone data showed 38% of the region's people were out and about -- the highest figure since March 20.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza told RAI state television that all the sacrifices Italians have made since the nationwide lockdown began March 10 risked being reversed.

Restrictions on movement vary from country to country. In Germany and Britain, residents can get out to exercise and walk their dogs, as well as go to the supermarket or the post office and do other essential tasks. Yet in Serbia and South Africa, dog walking is not allowed.

In France, heat-seeking drones have been whizzing over Fontainebleau forest to identify rule-breakers after the former royal estate in the Paris suburbs was closed to the public.

In Sweden, authorities have advised the public to practice social distancing, but schools, bars and restaurants are still open.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis celebrated Mass and blessed palms for Palm Sunday in a near-empty St. Peter's Basilica. Usually tens of thousands of faithful would have crowded the square outside.

In New Orleans, the Rev. Emmanuel Mulenga blessed palm fronds and put them on a table near the back of his Saint Augustine Catholic Church -- so people could get them while also observing social distancing.

Worldwide, nearly 1.3 million people have been confirmed infected and nearly 70,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher owing to limited testing, the different ways that nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

The rapid spread of the virus in the United States has prompted a chaotic scramble for medical equipment and protective gear.

An Associated Press review of federal purchasing contracts showed that federal agencies largely waited until mid-March -- more than two months after the first warnings of a potential pandemic -- to begin placing bulk orders for N95 respirator masks, mechanical ventilators and other equipment needed by front-line health care workers.

By that time, hospitals in several states were treating thousands of infected patients without adequate equipment and pleading for shipments from the national stockpile. Now that stockpile is nearly drained just as the numbers of patients requiring critical care is surging.

