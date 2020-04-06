British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the morning meeting on covid-19 in this March 28, 2020, file photo taken in London after Johnson self-isolated for testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease. (10 Downing Street via AP / Andrew Parsons )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with covid-19.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.