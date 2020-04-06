Center opens child care site for its staffers

FORT SMITH -- In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a life plan community in Fort Smith has opened an emergency child care program for its staff.

Methodist Village Senior Living employs 250 health care professionals who are on its campus for 24-hour care of elders, the group most vulnerable to covid-19, according to the organization. In addition, many of the staff members, now having young children at home because of school and/or day cares being closed, are faced with the problem of how to look after their children while still being able to care for the elders.

"We were able to work with [the Department of Human Services] and expedite the process to retain an emergency license for child care," said Melissa Curry, chief executive officer of Methodist Village Senior Living.

Wanting to help individuals whose jobs might have been affected during this time, Methodist Village Senior Living staffed the child care with three experienced child care professionals who were recently laid off, according to a news release. The child care has been set up in an apartment complex on campus that was previously used for independent living and scheduled to be torn down, the release states.

The local community was able to fully furnish the child care area in response to a Facebook post by Curry. Among the items that were needed were high chairs, pack and plays, cribs, bean bags, cots, mats, tables, chairs, toys, art supplies and shelving.

