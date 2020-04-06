Sections
Coronavirus testing sites increasing around state

by Andy Davis | Today at 4:04 a.m.

People who think they may have covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, should call their health care provider as a first step, Arkansas health officials say.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is offering free online screenings on its website, uamshealth.com/health-now, and over the phone at

(800) 632-4502.

Screening and testing sites are proliferating around the state.

One of them, a UAMS Medical Center drive-thru clinic, is on the ground floor of a parking garage at Shuffield and Jack Stephens drives in Little Rock.

Little Rock-based Natural State Laboratories in collaboration with Sniffle Health, a telemedicine company, is rolling out several sites around the state. They are listed at arcovid19.com .

Patients who don’t have doctors’ referrals are screened by a provider on-site or through telemedicine by an Arkansas physician or nurse practitioner. When appropriate, personnel on-site collect a sample from the patient that is then sent to a laboratory for testing. People are asked to provide their identification and insurance cards but won’t be charged out of pocket for the test.

According to its website (baptist-health.com/coronavirus/), Baptist Health’s screening locations include:

Triage stations in the Medical Towers II parking deck at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock and in front of the emergency room at Baptist Health-Conway. Patients at both locations are billed for an emergency room visit.

Drive-thru clinics at Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs, Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley in Arkadelphia, the Hot Spring County Health Unit in Malvern and the Baptist Health Stuttgart Medical Clinic. People should call ahead to schedule appointments: (501) 887-3279 for the Heber Springs location, (870) 245-2198 for Arkadelphia and (870) 673-7211 for Stuttgart.

Drive-thru screenings are also available at:

Conway Regional Medical Center (conwayregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-info).

Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff (jrmc.org/covid19/).

Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic (wregional.com/main/coronavirus).

Washington Regional Medical Center also has a screening clinic at 3318 N. Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. The hospital’s screening hot line is (479) 463-2055.

Arkansas’ 12 community health centers offer screenings and testing at 69 locations around the state. Information on where to go is available from their hot line at (833) 508-0774 or at chc-ar.org/coronavirus-testing-sites.

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has an “evaluation site.” Patients must first call (479) 717-7585 to be screened. Because of a nationwide shortage of testing supplies, only “patients who are very ill and meet COVID-19 criteria are currently being tested,” according to Mercy’s website.

Northwest Health System has testing sites at Northwest Medical Plaza-Bentonville, 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., and Northwest Medical Plaza-Eastside, 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100, Springdale. More information is available by calling

(479) 306-7507.

For children, Arkansas Children’s hospital is offering phone screenings at (800) 743-3616. (archildrens.org)

Symptoms of covid-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. A health care provider will decide if a test is appropriate based on the symptoms and possible exposure to the coronavirus.

