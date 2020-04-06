Easter service on Little Rock riverfront canceled

A decadeslong Easter worship tradition in Little Rock will not be held this year due to covid-19.

The Easter Sunrise Service, the annual outdoor service sponsored by Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, was included in a list of events in April the church has canceled to limit the spread of the virus, along with the church's in-person Holy Week services, which will be livestreamed; and an Easter egg hunt that had been set to take place in Allsopp Park on Saturday.

The service is traditionally held at Little Rock's First Security Amphitheater, with attendees spread among the venue's 1,375 fixed seats, or standing or sitting sprawled on blankets or towels on the surrounding grounds. As many as 2,000 have attended the live service in good weather, said Pulaski Heights spokesman Tyler Lindsey.

The offering collected each year benefits a charity, and the money donated at this year's live service was to have benefitted the Arkansas Foodbank, Lindsey said; donations can still be made remotely at arkansasfoodbank.org

The church has continued to broadcast its 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service on KATV and on YouTube at youtube.com/user/PulaskiHeightsUMC.