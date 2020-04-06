The Nation in Brief

Troopers screen travelers entering Texas

ORANGE, Texas -- State troopers started stopping and screening travelers entering Southeast Texas from Louisiana on Sunday, in accordance with an executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbot.

Troopers stopped vehicles at a visitors center on Interstate 10 near Orange, about 100 miles east of Houston, and required travelers to complete a travel form, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis.

"The established screening stations will take place on major roadways ... including interstate highways and other high-volume routes," Davis said in a statement.

Sunday is the first day troopers conducted the screenings, a week after Abbott's order was issued, Davis said.

The order also calls for travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the state.

Texas health officials on Sunday reported at least 6,669 cases and 118 covid-19 deaths in Texas, up from 6,100 cases and at least 105 fatalities reported Saturday.

Esper defends firing of ship's captain

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that he supported acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's decision to fire the Navy captain who wrote a letter to his superiors about his concerns of the coronavirus pandemic aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

"I think acting Secretary Modly made a very tough decision, a decision that I support. It was based on his view that he had lost faith and confidence in the captain based on his actions," Esper said on CNN. "It was supported by Navy leadership."

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of his post Thursday, two days after his letter appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle. In the letter, Crozier implored his bosses to provide resources for the more than 5,000 people aboard the ship, which has been docked in Guam.

"This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do," Crozier wrote. "We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset -- our Sailors."

So far, at least 155 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus, Esper said. But the crew cannot be evacuated.

"You actually cannot do that because there's nuclear reactors to be run, you have very sensitive equipment, you have weapons on board that ship," he said on CNN. "So it's how you manage the crew, make sure you're protecting them, segregating, treating those that need treated while at the same time maintaining the readiness of the ship in case it's called upon to get to sea quickly."

Esper also insisted that the Navy took action as soon as the first case was reported.

ACLU sues Puerto Rico over curfew

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The ACLU said Sunday it is seeking an injunction to block part of Puerto Rico's strict curfew against the new coronavirus, arguing that some of its restrictions are unconstitutional.

The curfew imposed March 15 has shuttered nonessential businesses in the U.S. territory and ordered people to stay home from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless they have to buy food or medicine, go to the bank or have an emergency or health-related situation. Violators face a $5,000 fine or a six-month jail term, and police have cited hundreds of people.

"There's been no martial law declared, and there are no circumstances for it," the ACLU argued. "As such, emergency states cannot be used to suspend fundamental rights."

Kelvin Carrasco, a spokesman for Puerto Rico's Justice Department, said there was no immediate comment.

It is the first time the ACLU has filed a lawsuit in a U.S. jurisdiction related to a coronavirus curfew. In a statement last month, the ACLU said it will keep monitoring the use of emergency powers during the covid-19 pandemic.

"History teaches that our government is most prone to committing abuses in times of crisis, and we must ensure that broad presidential powers are not misused beyond legitimate needs," it said.

Puerto Rico has reported 20 deaths and more than 470 confirmed cases, and many expect the island's curfew to be extended.

King's daughter leads Georgia virus panel

ATLANTA -- One of the daughters of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will help lead a new outreach committee in Georgia as the state copes with the coronavirus, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday.

Bernice King, CEO of The King Center, will co-chair the committee with Engaged Futures Group President Leo Smith, Kemp said. More than a dozen other members, including business and nonprofit leaders, make up the committee.

"Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against covid-19," the Republican governor said in a statement Sunday.

Officials did not immediately release additional details about what the committee will do.

Georgia has seen more than 200 deaths in the state and more than 1,200 have been hospitalized. Total infections confirmed in the state exceed 6,600.

