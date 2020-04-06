WELL NEWS: Fewer snakebites for scientists who study snake bits

Organoids are all the rage in biological science these days.

They are essentially mini versions of targeted organs, such as the brain, liver and intestinal tract. They aren't exactly the same thing, of course, but at the cellular level, they perform organ functions that allow scientists to study them without the confusing bother of the rest of the human body.

Dutch researchers have produced the first organoids of snake venom glands.

Rather than actually having to work with venomous snakes, scientists hope to use these miniature glands to create lab-made toxins that can be a source for new drugs, and as an alternative to finding antivenins to prevent nearly 140,000 deaths from snakebites worldwide each year.

A few of these bites, no doubt, happen to lab workers handling dangerous snakes. That won't happen when the "snakes" are just snake bits.

FAT GOT YOUR TONGUE?

A study in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine reports that for many Americans struggling to get sufficient rest due to obstructive sleep apnea, the culprit may be chubby tongues.

Overweight and obese people comprise up to 70% of the cases of this apnea, during which sleep is disrupted by brief but recurrent moments when people stop breathing. Earlier studies have found that people with higher body mass accumulate a higher percentage of fat in their tongues than people with lower mass.

The new findings indicate most of that fat accumulates toward the back of the tongue, which raises the likelihood that the excess squishy tissue will block the throat during sleep.

Potential remedies include diet and losing weight, and procedures that freeze and pare away excess tongue fat cells. There are also exercises to tone and strengthen the upper airway and tongue, such as repeatedly touching the tongue to the roof of the mouth or playing instruments like the Australian didgeridoo, though playing the didgeridoo at night might keep others awake.

DOC TALK

Rhinorrhoea: a runny nose. If it's a nosebleed, it's called epistaxis.

Palpebral fissure: the elliptic space between your upper and lower eyelids — in other words, the part of your eye visible to others when your eyes are open. In adults, this space roughly measures about 10 millimeters vertically and 30 millimeters horizontally but varies considerably by individual.

Deglutition: the act of swallowing.

MANIA, PHOBIA

Morsusmania: an excessive or unbridled enthusiasm for biting.

Dipsomania: intermittent bouts of craving for alcohol, a form of alcoholism.

Papyrophobia: fear of paper (If you're reading this in print, good for you.)

Genuphobia: fear of knees.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Let's talk about things we put in the stuff we eat.

Inulin is a common ingredient in yogurts, pasta and cereal bars.

It's harvested from chicory root and used to add fiber to processed foods and creaminess to reduced-fat products. It can increase feelings of fullness. It's believed to have some beneficial prebiotic effects in the gastrointestinal system, but too much can overwhelm the gastrointestinal tract.

HYPOCHONDRIAC'S GUIDE

"Trombone player's lung" is a colloquial term for hypersensitive pneumonitis, a general medical term for inflammation of the lungs caused by inhaling bacteria-laden dust, vapor or, in this case, the microbe-rich air from inside a brass musical instrument.

It's not a unique affliction. Variations of it are sauna worker's lung, bird fancier's lung, cheese-washer's lung and snuff-taker's lung. Cheese washer is a real job.

Trombone players face an additional risk: horn player's palsy. This is a form of facial paralysis caused by the nerves of the face being damaged by the high air pressures required to play instruments like the trombone or trumpet.

BETTER MEDICINE

Two guys at the gym.

First guy: "I do two hours of cardio every day."

Second guy: "Wow! Congratulations."

First guy: "I really need to find a closer parking spot."

BEST MEDICINE

A man goes skiing. While getting off the ski lift at the top of a run, he stumbles and falls, and the following chair hits him in the head, rendering him unconscious. He wakes up in a hospital bed with a headache. He calls his health insurance carrier and describes what happened.

The insurance rep listens carefully and then declares nothing about his claim will be covered.

"Why not?" exclaims the man.

"You hit yourself in the head with a chair on a ski lift. You're an idiot. That's a pre-existing condition."

IG NOBEL APPRISED

The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh and then think, and look at real science that's hard to take seriously and even harder to ignore.

In 2012, the Ig Nobel Prize in neuroscience went to a team of American scientists who demonstrated that with the use of complicated instruments and simple statistics, it was possible to detect meaningful brain activity anywhere, including in a dead salmon.

SUM BODY

The color of our eyes is determined by two factors: inherited pigmentation of the iris and how light scatters within it. Though the range of hues of human eyes spans innumerable variations, there are some basic color descriptors. Divided into percentages of prevalence, they are:

79% brown

8-10% blue

5% amber or hazel

2% green

Less than 1% gray or red/violet

CURTAIN CALLS

In 1999, Betty Stobbs, 67, of Durham, England, was killed while delivering a bale of hay to ravenous sheep. The sheep rushed Stobbs, who was on a motorcycle. She was knocked down a deep ravine. While she survived the fall, her motorcycle landed atop her, killing her instantly.

Syndicated science writer Scott LaFee's column of health-related humor appears occasionally in Style.

Style on 04/06/2020