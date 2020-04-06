Former Fayetteville golf course land considered for park

FAYETTEVILLE -- The west side of town will have a park in between a nature preserve and a softball complex along Clabber Creek under plans being considered by the city.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board today will consider whether land at the old Razorback Golf Course is appropriate to use as a city park. Other parcels would be used for apartments, businesses and offices. The offer comes from Craig and Laura Underwood, who bought the property in 2017 for $1.4 million. The entire site is nearly 130 acres.

The deal before the board is known as a park land dedication. In Fayetteville, owners of new residential developments can dedicate a portion of the land as a park or pay a fee instead. The city has a formula for calculating the amount of land or the required fee.

In this instance, the Underwoods are required to either dedicate about 12 acres of land or pay $573,104. The offer is to donate 65 acres, mostly on the northern end of the property, as a park.

About 28 acres on the southern end, near Jeremiah Place and Emil Drive, would be zoned for apartments, up to 602 units. North of that, along Deane Solomon Road, would be about 17 acres for businesses such as shops and retail. To the west would be another 17 acres for offices. An existing pond would remain, between the two pieces for businesses and offices.

The Underwoods said they knew the history of the land when they bought it. Plans for the site inspired an outcry from neighbors a few years ago. The City Council rejected a proposal in 2016 from Lindsey Management that would have had up to 730 residential units, as a mix of single-family homes and apartments, and 40 acres as park land. Neighbors came out in droves to Planning Commission and City Council meetings leading up to the vote. They expressed concerns over traffic, flooding and safety.

Lindsey was planning to buy the property from Ron Caviness before the proposal fell through. Another developer, Bart Bauer, withdrew a second proposal later in 2016 after ending a contract. Caviness eventually got 99 acres at the site rezoned at the end of 2016. Mostly single-family homes are allowed on 72 acres, with a variety of housing types of limited businesses on 15 acres and 12 acres designated as agricultural. Those 12 acres cover the area in the floodplain at the creek. The rest of the property is considered an area of minimal flood hazard. A bill of assurance limits development to no more than 400 single-family homes on the site.

The Underwoods will ask the Planning Commission to consider rezoning the property. The requests will come as planned zoning districts, which are more detailed than a simple rezoning request. For now, the parks board will only consider whether the city should accept the 65 acres of park land and forward its recommendation to the commission. The City Council will have final say on zoning and park land.

Craig Underwood said he wanted to help create a place everyone in the city could appreciate. His family's stake in the community influenced the proposal, he said.

"We're not doing this as a short-term money grab or a thing to get this development shoved down somebody's throat," he said. "It needs to be a win-win. We wanted a consensus with a wide range."

The Underwoods spent about two years talking with city planners, parks officials and neighbors to pin down a proposal they believe could be amenable to almost everyone. The 600 units of apartments are needed to make a return on the investment, Craig Underwood said. The Underwoods plan to develop the apartments similarly to how they did The Cliffs, which has 750 units west of Crossover Road. The land for businesses and offices would be split and sold.

The proposed park would serve residents much like Gulley and Wilson parks serve their neighborhoods. With so much land, there's a gamut of possibilities, Laura Underwood said. She envisioned picnics, concerts, a pavilion and families taking walks along Clabber Creek.

"We want kids to have a place to be with their families and enjoy the outdoors," Laura Underwood said.

Ted Jack, park planning superintendent, said the proposal fits nicely with the city's plans for parks. Wilson Springs nature preserve is immediately east, and the Gary Hampton Softball complex is nearby to the west.

That part of town could use a larger community park, he said.

The land has some interesting features that could bode well for a conservation-minded park, Jack said. The ponds, especially the largest one in the center of the property, teem with life, he said.

What kind of amenities could be built at the park would be decided after public comment, Jack said. If built, it would be known as Underwood Park.

"With community parks, we want each to have its own character," he said.

Residents formed a coalition when Lindsey presented its proposal for the property. J.S. Bull, moderator for the Fayetteville Citizens for Responsible Development of Razorback Golf Course Facebook page, said the Underwood proposal has his support.

The proposal balances the Underwoods making a return on their investment, neighbor concerns about drainage and traffic and the city's interests in ushering appropriate development, Bull said. Most of the responses he has received from neighbors have been positive.

Bull said he met with the Underwoods, city planners and engineers behind the project about four times through the proposal's development. Neighborhood concerns were at the forefront of discussion, and the park area grew as plans evolved.

"It was just a really collaborative process," Bull said. "I wanted to be careful not to be an elected representative of the people, because I'm not. I just knew if it made sense to me, it would make sense to most people."

Much of the discussion on Facebook has focused on the proposed apartments and the potential businesses and offices that could go in. Bull said he understood concerns about the development impact to the neighborhood but feels the Underwoods' measured approach and dedication of park land will mitigate those issues.

Drainage in the area should improve, plus Deane Solomon Road will have improvements made as part of the proposal. Previous plans for the site would have had a much worse impact, Bull said.

Metro on 04/06/2020