GAME ON: Doomguy’s a bruiser, but, yikes! So much doom, so little ammo

Title: ''Doom Eternal'' Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Cost: $59.99 Rating: Mature for intense violence, blood and gore Score: 7 out of 10

Set two years after 2016's "Doom" reboot, "Doom Eternal" sees the return of the Doom Slayer in a world where minions of Hell have overrun Earth, wiping out more than half the planet's population. "Eternal" has doubled down on its predecessor's "push forward" combat style, where success comes through being hyper-aggressive in fast-paced, in-your-face gory combat.

One of the biggest changes from the 2016 "Doom" reboot is how Doomguy gets the stuff he needs to stay alive. Glory kills — where enemies begin to glow after taking a certain amount of damage, allowing for extremely inventive and visceral killing animations — are back, but are now part of a more strategic assault plan. Now, enemy executions require more variety.

Glory kills restore only health this time around, while finishing enemies by using a shoulder-mounted flamethrower called "The Belcher" gives armor boosts, and chain-sawing through hellspawn restores ammunition.

Combined with a relative scarcity of ammunition in comparison to the near-limitless spawning of hellions, combat has been upgraded to a strategic yet frenetic pace that always teeters on the brink of total annihilation. Enemies can be difficult and relentless, and combat has a lot of moving parts, requiring constant running, jumping and re-positioning as you rotate through your arsenal of weapons and finishing moves to keep the tanks topped off. If you're not moving, you're dying.

There's a lot to keep in mind all the time, but the action does slow down from time to time, mainly for a new, if rather unwieldy addition of platforming segments that bring what amount to puzzle-solving elements into the game. It's an important part of the game, used to discover hidden collectibles and weapon "mods" — that is, modifications: weapons and armor can be upgraded in various ways. But it's not implemented perfectly.

There's also more emphasis on story, the basics of which continue from the 2016 reboot, where an energy company got rich off devil worship and basically hosed the whole planet. To fully understand all the cut-scenes and ongoing plot, there's a lot of reading of discovered lore to do throughout the game.

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software are veterans of the industry and tend to know what works and what doesn't, which led to their somewhat surprisingly dropping entirely the Team Deathmatch multiplayer component of the game (which the original "Doom" practically invented back in the early 1990s). They replaced it with an asymmetrical versus competition called Battlemode. But you know what? It works.

Battlemode requires players to take all the lessons they've learned from battling AI-controlled hellspawn and pits one Doomguy against two human-controlled boss demons.

Doomguy is strong, with his full arsenal of weapons and abilities, but if he dies, it's game over.

The demons can work as a pair, strategizing, sharing "buffs" (power level boosters), setting traps and spawning hordes of minions. Additionally, Doomguy has to kill both of them within a short time — if a demon dies, it respawns after 20 seconds.

It's a bonkers mode, and asymmetrical combat can be difficult to properly balance, but it works.

Overall, "Doom Eternal" is a competent and tightly refined experience of controlled chaos. In many ways, such as level design, it's far more ambitious than any earlier iterations and shows a real commitment to the first-person shooter franchise. It's full of blood and gore, enough that it would make all the parents who were worried about games such as "Mortal Kombat" collapse onto a fainting couch. Bloody stumps, severed heads, impaling enemies — you name it — so be forewarned.

And if you do try it, you might as well start the game on its highest difficulty setting, Nightmare mode, for what I think is the most balanced mixture of difficulty and fun. With the cerebral requirements of strategy on top of the twitch-mode, muscle-memory requirements of fast-paced combat, "Doom Eternal" can be a tough game to master, but isn't it nice to be able to save the world from your couch, while also helping save the ­real world by staying inside, on your couch?

Style on 04/06/2020