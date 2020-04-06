DEAR HELOISE: When I was in high school, I worked all summer and weekends to pay for my college. At the age of 9, I started raking leaves in the fall, shoveling snow in the winter and mowing lawns in the summer. My father made me put every cent that I made in the bank, and by the time college rolled around, I had saved enough for tuition. I worked all through college, too.

I don't see this type of ambition and drive in so many of our younger people. I know there are jobs out there for anyone willing to work, so why don't more parents teach their children about managing money by making them earn it?

-- Leonard in North Carolina

DEAR HELOISE: I got a call from a person claiming to be from a TV service provider who told me that my bill would be cut in half if I paid for six months' worth of service in advance. I knew this was a scam, especially since they wanted me to pay with a gift card. Please warn your readers to watch out for this.

-- Mary Ann in Texas

DEAR READER: I checked with the service provider you mentioned, and they said this is a scam they are warning customers about. This is another example of how cautious we must be about accepting unsolicited phone calls.

DEAR READERS: Purifying the air in your home can be as easy as having a couple of houseplants per room. They not only remove carbon monoxide and other toxins, but they help reduce stress and look attractive in your home.

DEAR READERS: One of the biggest breeding grounds for dust mites is your bedsheets, so be sure to wash them in hot water with detergent every week, and add a cup of white vinegar every so often.

DEAR HELOISE: When I have to clean out my gutters, I always place something heavy, like bags of mulch or soil, at the base of the ladder to be sure it's stable and won't slide while I'm on it. I like having the extra security.

-- Herman in Texas

DEAR READERS: Always use a ladder on level ground, and be sure to face the ladder when you're going up or down. Ideally, having someone hold the ladder while you're on it is the safest way to go.

