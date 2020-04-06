IN THEIR WORDS James Gibson

JAMES GIBSON

SCHOOL Van Buren

PARENTS Mishele and Wil Gibson

SIBLINGS Madison Dowdy, Sebastian Snipes, Isabella Fish

SPORTS YOU PLAY Cross Country and track

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Going to different meets for cross country and track and meeting new people and having fun with my track family.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I am planning on going to UAFS and majoring in coaching and education and I'm going to try out for their cross country team.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST My country playlist

FAVORITE FOOD Either steak or pasta

FAVORITE TV SHOW Stranger Things

FAVORITE MOVIE McFarland

TWITTER HANDLE I do not use Twitter

ROLE MODELS Jesus and Robert Downey Jr.

INFLUENTIAL COACH I couldn't pick a favorite out of my two coaches because they have both helped me a lot through my high school career but my two influential coaches would by Coach Ray and Coach Lemley

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT My favorite teacher would have to be Mrs. Cervantes, she made class very fun and enjoyable. She teaches English and English is probably one of my worst subjects but she worked with me and helped me a lot and just made the class fun as a whole. My favorite subject would have to be math; math is very easy to be and it's fun when I get to help other that don't understand it as much and just succeed.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS In 10 years I see myself about 4 or 5 years into my career and I hope to find my future wife and maybe settled down in a nice home somewhere close to my job

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU The covid-19 has really affected me as a whole. I was doing really good in school and in track and each day I was getting better and better and when the whole virus situation hit, then everything stopped and it made me really upset because I'm able to be at school and at track practice bettering myself and just beat people I haven't beaten before and it's frustrating.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON The things I will miss most about this season is making memories with my track family because this is my last year with everyone that's on the team and I really wanted to make some really good and fun memories with everyone before I left but I'm not able to do that because of what's happening.

Sports on 04/06/2020