Jonesboro girl, 14, dies in accidental shooting, authorities say

A 14-year-old Jonesboro girl was killed in an accidental shooting Friday evening, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers received a call shortly before 6 p.m. from a teen who said she shot her friend at a home near Lake Norfork, according to a news release by the Baxter County sheriff’s office. First responders found the victim, who suffered a single gunshot wound, but were unable to revive her, the release states.

Investigators were later told the two were playing hide and seek when one of them found the rifle, which she thought was unloaded, authorities said. The gun, however, discharged when the other girl joined her, killing the victim.

According to the agency, no adults were home when the shooting took place.

The victim will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Little Rock to confirm the cause and manner of death. The release doesn’t indicate whether authorities plan to pursue any charges.