Marianna junior Terran Williams rolling with the changes in recruiting

College basketball prospects usually showcase their talents in front of college coaches during the first two evaluation periods in April in hopes to landing scholarship offers.

This year is different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation periods of April 17-19 and April 24-26 have been cancelled due to the virus.

Marianna junior wing Terran Williams, who has scholarship offers from Auburn, TCU, Oklahoma State and Tulsa, is trying to stay positive.

"There's pros and cons, the pro is I have more time to develop my game, work on my craft," Williams said. "The con is they've cancelled the tournaments, so college coaches aren't going to be able to see me. So what I've been doing is sending my film to the coaches and make sure I stay in touch with the coaches that's reaching out to me."

Williams, 6-5, 170 pounds, was to play for Arkansas-based Woodz Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer.

He's drawing interest from the University of Arkansas and is hoping to attract more interest from other schools but knows the cancellation of the first two spring sessions complicates things.

College coaches are scheduled to have several evaluation periods during the summer, but there's no guarantee they will go off as planned.

"It was really frustrating because I'm playing on the 17 [year-old] team this year and this is my last summer," Williams said. "I don't know how they're going to do the circuit. Are they going to extend it? Or are they not going to add two sessions? It's frustrating because it's giving me less time to put myself out there for college coaches to see."

When the NCAA announced a dead period on March 13 which led to the cancellations of the Nike, Adidas and Under Armour circuits in April, Williams was shocked.

"Wow, that was the first word I said and I texted my mom about it," he said. "I just got to thinking like what else will happen? Are they just going to cancel the whole summer? Are we going to get another year to play? Or are we going to just go with the schools we have?

The dead period also forced Williams to cancel some visits.

"I was planning to make visits to Oklahoma State, Tulsa, another one to Arkansas and Auburn," Williams said.

The canceled visits and being unable to play in front of college coaches could delay Williams' college decision.

"Visits are a big part," Williams said. "You want to go to the school and see how he school fits you and does the coaching staff fit you."

Williams is trying to stay positive.

"Everything happens for a reason," Williams said.

Sports on 03/28/2020