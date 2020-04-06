Thomas Metzmacher, the owner of Zum Lahmen Esel restaurant in Frankfurt, Germany, turned the eatery, which has been in operation since 1807, into a drive-thru rather than shut down because of German regulations prohibiting groups of people from gathering amid the pandemic.

Caylee Hammack, a country music singer, and her band started mowing lawns in Nashville, Tenn., after they cut short their tour in Europe and learned that their scheduled gigs to open for country icon Reba McEntire in the U.S. were postponed because of the coronavirus.

Keith Brown, 49, of Prescott, Ariz., a housekeeping employee at a hospital, was fired and arrested in the theft of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies after police found numerous items in Brown’s vehicle and residence, according to police Lt. Jon Brambila.

Daniel Lopez, a Kansas man, is wanted on capital-murder charges in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Mickayla Sorell, and her 8-year-old daughter, who were found dead at their home in Wichita by police after Sorell’s co-workers called to report that she hadn’t turned up for work, authorities said.

Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, Fla., declared that “no loss of life on our streets is acceptable,” in a statement saying she had ordered the city’s police chief to crack down on speeding and dangerous driving along a popular thoroughfare after a crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle killed two people.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 29, is being sought by authorities in the kidnapping of his 2-year-old son and the fatal shootings of three people in the mother’s family, the Bibb County, Ga., sheriff’s office said.

Leslie Miller, who works in the pediatric care unit at New Orleans’ Ochsner Medical Center, said that “It definitely meant a lot to me and was a surprise, a colorful surprise” when she saw messages of gratitude written in chalk on the sidewalk outside the hospital by an anonymous artist.

Stephen Wallace, an Alabama circuit judge, denied a motion requesting that former Birmingham police Lt. Pete Williston, convicted of raping a teen relative, be released on bond after his sentencing hearing was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Ash, 34, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old who was killed in 2012 when she interrupted an armed robbery at a friend’s home, according to police in DeKalb County, Ga.