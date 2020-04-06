Police Beat

NLR officer uses

Taser on suspect

North Little Rock police deployed a stun gun about 4 a.m. Sunday after an altercation with a man who tried to flee on foot, according to an arrest report.

Victor Buchan Huarcas, 25, was seen ripping long pieces of wood from a city utility pole, according to the report. When he saw police Huarcas began walking toward an officer and refused multiple orders to drop the stick, the report states. Although Huarcas eventually dropped the piece of wood, while he was being detained he pulled his right fist away from the handcuffs and attempted to strike an officer, according to the report.

He fled on foot and the officer shot him one time with a Taser, according to the report.

Huarcas was taken into custody at 3400 Schaer St. and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he continued to physically resist and had to be further restrained, the report states.

He faces misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and fleeing. Huarcas remained in jail Sunday evening with no bond set, according to an online jail roster.

High-speed pursuit

ends in man's arrest

Sherwood police pursued a suspect at speeds up to 130 mph about 4 a.m. Sunday after he fled a traffic stop for a broken headlight, according to an arrest report.

Arryck Vincent Ross, 21, ran multiple stoplights and stop signs during a chase on Warden Road and U.S. 67/167, according to the report.

Ross was eventually apprehended at 4800 N. Cypress St. in North Little Rock after leaving the car on foot, the report says.

Ross remained in the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening without bond on six charges, including a felony charge of fleeing and misdemeanor charges of lacking proof of insurance, careless driving and reckless driving, among others.

Witnesses to fight

evade fleeing driver

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a man on four counts of felony aggravated assault on accusations he attempted to hit four witnesses with his vehicle after getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

It's unclear based on the report if any of the witnesses were injured.

Michael Hogue, 45, was arrested at 2504 Ferndale Cutoff Road in Little Rock about 8:40 p.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle traveling south on the road after the incident.

As of Sunday evening, Hogue was being held in the Pulaski County jail without bond.

Threat to officers

leads to charges

A man accused of threatening to assault Little Rock police officers on Sunday evening has been charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, both misdemeanors, according to an arrest report.

Todd Winters, 22, made the alleged statements when officers responded to 600 Cumberland St. A check showed an active warrant for Winters, and he was transported to the Pulaski County jail, the report says.

Metro on 04/06/2020