No church ban needed, governor says

Awaken Church in Jonesboro is shown in this undated courtesy photo from KAIT-TV in Jonesboro.

Though there's ample precedent for it, Gov. Asa Hutchinson hasn't banned church gatherings during the pandemic, arguing that congregations will voluntarily abide by state restrictions.

While a few houses of worship continue to meet as covid-19 spreads, they're also taking steps to protect the public, Hutchinson said during a Palm Sunday news conference at the Capitol.

"Churches, by and large, do the right thing. They want to protect their parishioners," he said.

"There are a few that have very small attendance and they socially distance. We don't recommend that, but if it's within the guidelines, then that's understandable."

With the help of technology, many congregations are gathering electronically, Hutchinson noted.

"Every church that I'm aware of has moved to online services. I went to an online service today and that's how most Arkansans worship today," he said.

Jonesboro's Awaken Church, like many others, is livestreaming its services, but it also continues to open its doors on Sundays.

After news reports about those gatherings, Hutchinson expressed concern, telling the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday: "Our public-health officials have met with [the church pastor], and if they're not going to voluntarily stop the congregational-type meeting, then we'll have to issue a directive."

In an email Friday, the church's pastor, Chad Gonzales, said his congregation had taken numerous steps to encourage social distancing and had told members with misgivings they should stay at home.

Members who are elderly or have weakened immune systems were also told to steer clear.

"All interior doors have been left open, no offering buckets are being passed, we have asked everyone to refrain from hugging or shaking hands, sanitizer is being made available and we are not holding children's classes. We are also more than complying with the 6 ft social distancing. Our auditorium can seat 300 but during this time of quarantine, we have only had around 30-40 people actually in the auditorium for our regular services and around 10-15 for our Healing Academy on Monday evenings," he wrote.

Gonzales had said on Friday that he would comply with government orders if he received them.

After the church agreed to expand its coronavirus protections, Hutchinson said Saturday that a directive would no longer be necessary.

While allowing Awaken Church to meet, Hutchinson isn't encouraging anyone to reopen their doors for Easter.

"Just remember what's at risk," he said. "One of the largest outbreaks in Arkansas was through a church-related service and gathering of people. So gathering of people is what you've got to be careful of."

The state continues to discourage group meetings of any kind, Health Secretary Nate Smith said Sunday.

"It's really the gathering of people, not so much the activity, that we're concerned about," he said.

After consulting with state officials, Gonzales agreed to "[p]ost a sign at the entrance of the facility informing all employees, customers, and congregants that they should: avoid entering the facility if they have a cough or fever; maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another; sneeze and cough into one's elbow; not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact."

Additional signs were placed inside the building.

Other public health recommendations that state officials sought had already been implemented weeks ago, he said in an email.

With the health advisories posted, Awaken Church reopened its doors Sunday morning and 27 worshippers attended, Gonzales said in an email. Normally, there would have been 120 to 150 present, he added.

Online, the service had attracted more than 1,000 people as of late Sunday afternoon.

In addition to complying with state requirements, Gonzales has said his congregation is taking extra steps.

The church is now capping attendance at 35 people so that there's only five people per 1,000 square feet; individual families are sitting on separate rows and the aisles are 8 feet wide.

The church's music team is also on hiatus, he said.

In an email, Gonzales said some news reports had made it seem like church leaders "were being defiant and the governor's office had to persuade us to comply; which was not true. At no point have we ever not been in compliance with the law and we have been following the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] safe practices since the beginning of all of this."

While pandemics are a new experience for modern Arkansans, deadly infectious diseases were a fact of life for earlier generations.

Local officials were authorized to close schools, churches and other institutions when attempting to quell epidemics. State officials enjoyed similar powers as well.

At the height of the 1918 Spanish Influenza pandemic, the state Board of Health issued an emergency quarantine that closed "churches, schools, theaters [and] motion picture shows" in stricken communities, according to the Oct. 8, 1918, Arkansas Gazette.

News reports show that church closures in the midst of an epidemic were not always popular.

During the Spanish flu epidemic, a local Board of Health gave "permission for the churches to hold one service of adults Sunday at the morning hour," the Sentinel-Record of Hot Springs reported on Nov. 3, 1918.

Similar waivers were obtained in other communities over the years.

Those churches didn't face social media backlashes like the one Gonzales has encountered.

At Sunday's service, Gonzales said he'd been surprised by the amount of attention his services have received.

"This is like national news. It was in Newsweek and the Washington Times. It went everywhere," he said.

He also recounted some of the criticism he'd encountered on Facebook and other sites.

The attention hasn't always been positive, but as long as his critics accurately quote the Bible passages he highlights, Gonzales suggested he'd be satisfied.

"The devil's preaching it better than we could sometimes. They're getting [the Gospel] into some avenues we never would've gotten it into," he added.

Metro on 04/06/2020