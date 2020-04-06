FOOTBALL

Dempsey, known for 63-yard FG, dies

Tom Dempsey, the former New Orleans Saints kicker best remembered for a record-setting 63-yard field goal, died Saturday from coronavirus. He was 73. Dempsey, who became a football icon for his 1970 kick despite being born without fingers on his right hand or toes on his right foot, had been at the Lambeth House senior living center in New Orleans after his 2012 diagnosis of dementia. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 25. Dempsey's game-winning field goal against Detroit on Nov. 8, 1970, stood as an NFL record for 43 years until the Broncos' Matt Prater broke it with a 64-yarder in Denver in 2013. At the time of the kick, the Superdome had yet to be build and the Saints played home games in the old Tulane Stadium, which was demolished in 1979. The Lions led 17-16 after a short field goal with 11 seconds left. With no timeouts, the Saints managed to move the ball to their own 45 with 2 seconds left after Billy Kilmer completed a pass to Al Dodd along the sideline. Dempsey spent 11 seasons in the NFL: His first two seasons were with New Orleans (1969-70), the next four with Philadelphia, then two with the Los Angeles Rams, one with the Houston Oilers and the final two with Buffalo. He retired after the 1979 season. He was inducted into the Saints' Hall of Fame in 1989. Ashley Dempsey, his daughter, said they were not allowed to visit him before his death, but spoke to him on video every day. At least nine people have died from coronavirus at Lambeth House so far.

BASKETBALL

Kentucky PG declares for NBA

Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will enter the NBA draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility. He said Sunday the "time is now" to pursue his dream of playing professionally. The 6-foot-3 Hagans was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman and became one of the country's best point guards this past season. However, his time at Kentucky ended in controversy as he argued with forward Nick Richards and Coach John Calipari and reportedly refused to re-enter in the second half of a home loss to Tennessee. Calipari downplayed the incident afterward. Hagans then requested time away from the team for personal reasons and did not travel to the season finale at Florida. He was expected to return for the Wildcats at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, but that event and the NCAA Tournament were canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hagans was born and raised in Georgia. He had 351 assists at Kentucky -- ranking 12th in school history -- and 119 steals. He averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals last season.

SOCCER

Breaking curfew nets detention

Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been sentenced to three months of home detention for flouting a curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 29-year-old striker who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a video link trial in Belgrade on Saturday. Police had arrested Prijovic and 19 others for gathering at a hotel lobby bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country's 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders. He is the second Serbian soccer player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic flouted the state of emergency decree when he attended his girlfriend's birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month. Those who violate the restrictive measures could face up to three years in jail.

Sports on 04/06/2020