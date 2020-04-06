President approves major disaster declaration for Arkansas, freeing up federal relief funds

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump on Friday approved Arkansas’ declaration of a major disaster, freeing up additional federal funds to help with covid-19 relief efforts.

Funding is available to the state for direct federal assistance and other emergency protective measures, according to a news release issued by the White House. Local governments affected by the outbreak and certain private nonprofits are also eligible for funds, the release states.

Hutchinson announced on March 31 he would seek approval for the disaster designation.