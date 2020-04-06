Human remains found in Scott County identified as Arkansas woman reported missing in 2018

Human remains found last month in Scott County have been identified as those of a Montgomery County woman who was reported missing in 2018, authorities said.

Authorities responded March 18 to a call from a property owner who said he found human remains on his land, according to a news release from the Montgomery County sheriff’s office.

The remains were sent to a medical examiner who identified them as belonging to Wanda Gill.

Gill was last seen in April 2018, according to the release. The sheriff’s office spoke in May 2018 with Gill’s husband, Joe Gill, who said he had not seen her in some time.

That summer, the sheriff’s office found Joe Gill had renewed the tags on his wife’s vehicle and that Joe Gill and his son had been using Wanda Gill’s debit card, authorities wrote.

Deputies tried to make contact with the father-son pair at a motel in Lake Village, according to the release, and Joe Gill fatally shot himself.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office said the investigation into Wanda Gill’s death is ongoing.