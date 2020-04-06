RV travelers staying at parks in NLR contemplate next move

Many spots are filled Friday at the Downtown Riverside RV Park in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal).

Susan Hicks and her husband, David, sold their house three years ago and became "full-time RVers" who travel the country and volunteer at local parks and museums during the summer.

After spending a few months in Florida, the couple decided to stop in Arkansas during March to visit their son before heading to Washington.

While staying at Maumelle Campground in Central Arkansas, they received a call about the recreational vehicle park's possible closing because of the coronavirus.

"We decided we would wait around a few days to see if they were going to actually close," said Susan Hicks. 64. "Then everything exploded across the nation."

The Hickses are part of a large group of RV travelers who have made their way to North Little Rock over the past month. For some, the city offers a place to hunker down. For others, it's a stopping point on a path back home as parks across the country shut their doors to the traveling community because of the nationwide spread of the coronavirus.

Bob Major, president and CEO of the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, said last month he noticed that the numbers for Downtown Riverside RV Park and the city's other RV parks were holding steady despite the pandemic. He said North Little Rock's RV parks have seen between 50% and 100% occupancy every night the past month.

Major had one of the park managers run a comparison of guests staying at Downtown Riverside RV Park during March 2020 and March 2019.

There were 192 cancellations in March 2020, but the number of guest reservations was still 1,368. That is similar to the 1,336 reservations in March 2019. The average guest stay in March was 2.7 days compared with 2.6 days last year. Major said because of that, income last month was almost identical to last year.

"Our guests are very appreciative that the park is open and have been very cooperative and understanding of the necessary no-contact check in procedures that were put in place," Downtown Riverside RV Park manager Sheila Bullerwell said in an email. "Some people are traveling trying to get back home and other guests are full time RVers. Guests are able to stop, relax and enjoy the river and scenery before continuing their journey."

Hicks said when she got the call about the potential closing of the RV park in Maumelle, the couple was forced to contemplate their next step.

"We were wondering, Do we just leave for Washington now or stick around and see how everything plays out?'" she said. "We decided to hunker down here and keep visiting with family for the time being."

Several days later Washington became the hot spot for the spread of the virus, which left the Hicks feeling better about their decision to stay in Arkansas.

"This is kind of scary, and at least we are near family," Hicks said. "We're just making the most out of it."

The couple eventually left Maumelle but found a new place to call home in the Downtown Riverside RV Park.

"We are so thankful they remained open, because it looks like we will be here for awhile," Hicks said.

The past few weeks have been tough for a lot of full-time RVers because most parks have been closed because of the virus, Hicks said. Facebook groups like "Displaced Nomads" and "The Escapees" have been created to help the RV community find the next place to stay for the night.

"I know some parks require you to quarantine in your home for 14 days when you show up," Hicks said. "That is easy for us because this is our home."

Terry Hartwick, North Little Rock's Parks and Recreation director, said as of Wednesday afternoon RV capacity at Burns Park was at 50%. The previous weekend, 40 of the park's 54 spots were filled. Hartwick said the park will be filled again soon.

"A lot of people are trying to get home," he said.

Hicks said some of her RV friends from Canada were forced to scramble back across the border because their insurance wouldn't cover them if they were out of the country.

"Some of my friends had to go back, and I mean quickly," she said.

Sally Beasley and her husband and three children are part of a group of RVers who are just trying to get home, but for them that will involve a plane trip across the ocean.

The Beasleys are from Australia and have been in the United States for more than a year on a "work holiday" while celebrating their daughter's graduation from school.

She said for them to get back home, they will have to make it to an airport in Seattle by June.

"We have spent a little extra time here trying to figure out where we can stop along the way," she said. "We have to be careful where we go because many places have closed. Most of the state parks are closed as well."

Beasley said besides finding a place that is open, she is trying to avoid populated places. She said the RV has become a place of safety for her family during the pandemic.

"We stick to ourselves," she said. "We really only go out to do shopping. Inside the RV, it's just us. It's quite good, really."

Beasley said there were thoughts of leaving North America early, but she said she is glad the family didn't because the virus is prevalent in Australia too.

"I know our children would want to see their friends and our family would have wanted to see us," she said. "Honestly, this trip has been safer for us because we are staying away from friends and family. It worked out better this way."

The virus has changed a lot of plans the family had made when it came to places they wanted to visit, including sites in Little Rock.

"We wanted to see Little Rock Central High, that is why we came here, but I think we might just drive by it when we leave," Beasley said. "We also wanted to go see L.A., but I think we will just do that when we come back one day."

