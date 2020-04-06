Soapy videos

Here are videos that dramatize how soap works — and why it is so useful in preventing the spread of covid-19.

Pinky the Clay Man is a stop-motion character who has starred in many videos for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Arkansas Online over the years. His friend Dirty Old Sink is a new addition to Pinky’s universe.

An infection prevention specialist at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System in South Carolina uses ink to show why the World Health Organization’s instructions for handwashing include so many steps.

This fun experiment highlights how soap breaks the surface tension of water: