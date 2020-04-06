WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update; virus cases hit 854

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Friday April 3, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during his daily corona virus press conference. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/44gov/.(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal). ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen by one to a total of 854, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported no additional deaths Monday morning.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update on Arkansas’ covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
Check back for updates and to watch the live video.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.