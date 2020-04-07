3rd state House member tests positive for covid-19

A third lawmaker has tested positive for covid-19, just before the Arkansas Legislature meets in a fiscal session starting Wednesday to discuss the state's budget.

State Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, announced Monday that he had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"The symptoms are minimal and I'm self-isolating at home," Warren said in a news release distributed by House staff.

Warren said in the release that he was informed of his positive test Sunday, after receiving some medical treatment over the weekend.

The lawmaker did not return messages from a reporter.

State President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R- Sulphur Springs, said he was unaware of any members of the upper chamber testing positive as of Monday. He said he asked senators to tell him if they do test positive.

Other House lawmakers who previously announced positive tests were state Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, and Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna. Both reported that they were in good condition Monday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Warren, Murdock and Flowers last month attended a special session of the Legislature, which voted to pass an emergency relief package setting up a $173 million fund to help fill budget gaps and respond to the effects of the pandemic.

The House met during that three-day session at a college basketball arena so that lawmakers could spread out and sit at least 6 feet apart. Attendees also had their temperatures checked on their way into the arena and were given hand sanitizer.

Both the House and Senate are due to gavel into session on Wednesday to begin the process of passing a state budget for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1.

Similar precautions to those taken during the special session will again be in place, such as the 100-member House meeting in the 5,600-seat Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the 35-member Senate spreading out across its regular chamber, with some senators seated in the galleries and nearby offices.

Nate Smith, the secretary of the state Department of Health, said Monday that he recommended that lawmakers wear masks while in session if they can't maintain the recommended distance from others.

"We are going to offer masks to them or they can bring their own masks," he said in an interview after a news conference Monday in the governor's conference room. "It is not required because of the way they are going to set it up. They'll be able maintain that, but that [wearing a mask] will be an option."

Both chambers also passed rule changes during the special session that will allow for the increased use of remote proxy-voting during the fiscal session.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 04/07/2020