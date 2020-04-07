Much of Arkansas at slight risk for severe weather Wednesday

Most of Arkansas is forecast to be at some risk for severe storms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with the main threats expected to be damaging winds and large hail.

Central, eastern and northern Arkansas are all predicted to be at a slight risk while the rest of the state is expected to be at a marginal risk.

Meteorologist Dylan Cooper with the weather service in North Little Rock said uncertainty was still fairly high with the forecast as of Tuesday afternoon. He said one of the main questions is whether thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the incoming cold front.

He said if the thunderstorms do form, the chance for isolated tornadoes in the state will be greatest in the early evening

When the front arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday, the risks shift to damaging winds and large hail, possibly greater than 2 inches, Cooper said.

Temperatures will drop dramatically after the cold front moves through, Cooper said.

While the highs across the state Wednesday are predicted to be in the 80s and may possibly reach 90 in some places, highs on Thursday are expected to be more seasonal, in the 60s and 70s.