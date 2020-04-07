Cardboard contenders in Little Rock museum's contest have until 8 p.m. Wednesday

The deadline to enter the cardboard construction contest co-hosted by Little Rock's Museum of Discovery and Baldwin & Shell Construction Co. has been extended to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

Any cardboard box or boxes can be used for this cardboard construction contest. You just have to build something with it. Arkansans can enter their creations in two categories — family constructed or adult-constructed.

At stake is a Museum of Discovery membership package and a private tour of a Baldwin & Shell construction site.

"Tinkering and building with cardboard encourages creativity, problem-solving, team building and discovery through trial and error. With families and individuals self-isolating and receiving at-home deliveries, they probably have copious amounts of time and cardboard. Hopefully, this contest will put both to good use," Mikahla Denney, manager of the museum's Tinkering Studio, says in a news release.

A team of Baldwin & Shell and Museum of Discovery employees will judge the submissions, narrow them down and then present their selections to the public for another vote, the news release says.

The winner of the family-constructed contest will receive a family membership to the Museum of Discovery for five people as well as a private, behind-the-scenes tour of a Baldwin & Shell construction site.

The winner of the adult-constructed contest will receive two Science After Dark memberships, which provide free admission to the museum's monthly adult event for one year, as well as a private, behind-the-scenes tour of a Baldwin & Shell construction site.

Tips for building your cardboard contender are at museumofdiscovery.org.

Entries can be submitted using one of these methods. Post on the Museum of Discovery's Facebook page or direct message the museum. Tag the museum and Baldwin & Shell on Instagram using @arkmod and @baldwinandshellcon, along with #arkmodconstructs. Tag the museum on Twitter using @arkmod and #arkmodconstructs. Email to kthornton@museumofdiscovery.org.

