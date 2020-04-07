WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update; virus cases rise to 932

Governor Asa Hutchinson points at a graph showing statistics about the Covid-10 virus. The governor and other state officials provided an update to media Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020, regarding Arkansas's COVID-19 response. The press conference was held at the governor's conference room at the state capitol in Little Rock. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/47gov/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)
The number of confirmed covid-19 cases in Arkansas has increased to 932, according to the Health Department, marking an increase of five since Monday evening.
Deaths remained at 16, while a total of 142 people have recovered, the agency reported.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on the coronavirus at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0P0HXEp98A]
