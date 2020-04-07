Helena lawmaker announces plans to resign

State Rep. Chris Richey, D-Helena, said Tuesday that he plans to resign from the House of Representatives after the fiscal session.

Richey, 48, has served in the House representing District 12 since 2013. House District 12 includes Phillips County and parts of Arkansas, Desha and Lincoln counties.

A former chairman of the Phillips County Boys & Girls Club, Richey said he started work as the chief executive officer of the Saline County Boys & Girls Club in Benton on April 1.

The lawmaker graduated from Benton High School in 1989 and his parents reside in Benton.

“It was an opportunity to serve I couldn’t pass back home,” he said.