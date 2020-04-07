IN THEIR WORDS Shalin Charles

SHALIN CHARLES

SCHOOL Fayetteville High School

PARENTS Chris Charles, Tivia Charles, Misty Walton

SIBLINGS Chris Charles Jr., Kaicen Charles, Karcyn Charles

SPORTS PLAYED Softball

FAVORITE MEMORIES Meeting some of my best friends from softball

FUTURE PLANS To continue my softball and academic career at Alabama A&M University

WHAT'S ON MY PLAYLIST -Beast Mode by A boogie wit a hoodie

FAVORITE FOOD Japanese

FAVORITE TV SHOW Criminal Minds

FAVORITE MOVIE Love and Basketball

TWITTER HANDLE @ShalinCharles

ROLE MODELS My dad is my role model and influential coach

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Mrs. Randall Orientation to teaching

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see my self being a pre-K teacher and starting a family!

IN YOUR OWN WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU I was so excited and ready for my senior season I looked forward to making memories with my teammates and accomplishing goals that I set for myself! I was on a good start of reaching my home run goal for the season. I was very disappointed when our games were canceled! I hope and pray that I get to play at least one more time with my girls and on our new field. Covid-19 has taken something I love away!

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON My senior season was going to be a time for me to physically and mentally prepare for college ball! Even though the virus has took a lot from me I am still focused on preparing myself for my future by staying in shape, working on my softball skills and staying positive. I will not let covid-19 take more from me than it has already.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

