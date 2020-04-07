Israel on lockdown for Passover

A man wears a face mask Monday as he walks several dogs in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP/Oded Balilty)

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a complete lockdown over the Passover holiday to control the country's coronavirus outbreak, but offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the weeklong festival.

Netanyahu's announcement came as leaders of the Coptic Orthodox Church in neighboring Egypt said they were suspending Easter celebrations because of the coronavirus.

Israel has already greatly restricted movement to help slow the outbreak, allowing people to leave their homes only to buy food or for other essential activities.

In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu said the government was further restricting movement for Passover, which begins Wednesday evening with a festive meal known as the Seder.

"Every family will sit down for Seder night on its own. Celebrate only with the immediate family that's at home with you now," he said.

Beginning this afternoon, Israel will ban movement between cities. From Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, Israelis will not be allowed to leave their homes.

Netanyahu said similar travel restrictions would be in place for the Easter and Ramadan later in April.

At the same time, he said "there are positive signs on the horizon," and that preparations were already underway for a possible easing of movement restrictions after Passover.

Israel has reported nearly 9,000 cases of coronavirus and 57 deaths.

In Egypt, the Coptic church said it was suspending Easter prayers and celebrations at churches later this month.

Church spokesman Boulis Halim said the church also suspended services for the Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday, celebrated on April 19 by Egyptian Coptic Orthodox followers, one of the world's oldest Christian communities.

Mosques and churches have already been ordered to shut across Egypt to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Egypt has reported almost 1,200 cases and 78 fatalities so far.

Iran is facing the worst outbreak in the region. Iranian state TV reported Monday that the death toll there from the coronavirus rose by another 136 people, pushing total deaths to 3,739 amid 60,500 confirmed cases.

