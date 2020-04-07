Little Rock board sets new public comment procedure

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., held a briefing to discuss the city's response to the covid-19 virus. Seating for the press and city directors was spread out to keep "social distance." The event was held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the William Grant Still Ballroom at Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The city of Little Rock on Tuesday announced new procedures for residents to participate in Board of Directors meetings.

Last month, the city board passed an ordinance that allows members to be present for discussion and voting purposes by video chat, to encourage social distancing during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet tonight at 6 p.m. Meetings are still held in the William Grant Still Ballroom of the Robinson Center downtown, where chairs are spaced out so board members, staff and the public can practice social distancing.

Still, the city encourages residents to watch the livestream on cable access channel 11 or littlerock.gov, or on the city’s YouTube channel.

Residents who would like to participate in the “citizen communication” portion of the meeting or who would like to speak on an item on the agenda may:

• Send their statement or question to cityclerksoffice@littlerock.gov.

• Email cityclerksoffice@littlerock.gov to share a phone number where they can be reached during the meeting. At the appropriate time, a city staff member will call the resident to make their presentation, which will be heard by the board including those attending virtually.

• Call (501) 371-6803 to leave a number where they may be reached during the meeting.

Comments or questions must be received by 5 p.m. Residents should include the agenda item number about which they wish to speak.