Little Rock grocery delivery driver robbed, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock grocery delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, police said.

The 26-year-old driver told officers he was making a Shipt delivery in a gated community off Cantrell Road around 8:40 p.m., according to a police report.

As the driver left the neighborhood, a male with a gun got out of a vehicle and forced him to exit his own, the report states.

Authorities said the gunman ordered the victim to give up his wallet, which the robber threw down because it had no cash.

The gunman demanded the delivery driver turn off his “Find My iPhone” app before taking the device and left the area in a green four-door sedan with a damaged driver’s side mirror, according to the report.

The delivery driver could not provide the exact address where the robbery occurred, but officers noted in the report that a neighborhood at the intersection of Cantrell Road and Ridgeview Drive matched the description given by the victim.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.