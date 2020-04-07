Little Rock Marathon starts virtual training group

Curtis Tucker runs March 24, 2020, over a foggy Clinton Presidential Park Bridge on his way from Little Rock to North Little Rock. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Staton Breidenthal)

The Little Rock Marathon has opened a virtual training group for runners and walkers using the website raceroster.com and the app Strava.

The Run Arkansas Virtual Challenge includes weekly competitions among participants, who will train on their own.

From April 13 to May 24, participants can log their daily mileage through Strava and see how it compares to high achievers in “most distance,” “most elevation gain,” “most consistency” and “most dedication.”

Geneva Lamm, the marathon’s co-executive director, explained that “most dedication” will be calculated based on the length of time participants spend running or walking rather than their finish times.

The marathon also has posted a challenge distance for each week, with longer distances for intermediates than beginners. For instance, the distance for the week of April 13 is 1.5 miles for beginners and 5K for intermediates. A 5K is 3.1 miles.

The group also offers a weekly random drawing for donated prizes. Participants can submit their time for one workout before 11:59 p.m. Sunday to be entered in the drawing. The workout must be at least as long as the week’s challenge distance, but can be longer.

Strava is free to download; its platform allows users to trade encouraging words or “friendly trash talk,” according to a news release.

Joining the marathon’s virtual group costs $30, which covers a shirt, shipping it and access to the private group in the app. The shirts are unisex short-sleeve T’s (small to 3X) or, for women, halter-back tanks (small to 2X).

Participants can join one of two “hound” groups: Beginner or Intermediate Challenge.

More information is at littlerockmarathon.com.