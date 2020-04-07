Miranda guilty of handcuffing, starving child

FAYETTEVILLE -- A woman pleaded guilty Monday morning to handcuffing and starving her 8-year-old son, according to prosecutors and court records.

Melissa Miranda, 35, was sentenced in Washington County Circuit Court to 20 years, with 11 years suspended, for kidnapping. She was sentenced to 10 years, one suspended, for domestic battery; six years for aggravated assault; six years for endangering the welfare of a minor; six years for terroristic threatening; and three months for misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence.

Child abuse hotline The Crimes Against Children Division runs the state’s child abuse hotline and has 10 investigative offices. The call center decides whether to investigate child abuse, neglect or maltreatment reports based on whether the reports meet state and federal law criteria for investigation. Anyone can report suspected child abuse at (800) 482-5964. For more information, go to asp.arkansas.gov/divisions/crimes-against-children/. Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

The sentences will run concurrently. Miranda was ordered to have no contact with the child.

A meth possession charge and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge were dropped as part of the plea bargain.

The plea was taken during a videoconference Monday with Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay, according to Mieka Hatcher, deputy prosecutor.

"This was a horrific case of child abuse. School employees did a good job of seeing signs and contacting law enforcement," Hatcher said. "The Fayetteville Police Department did an excellent job of stepping in. Detectives Nick White and Roy Knotts are to be commended for their efforts on behalf of this child."

The case came to light in January 2018 when an employee at the Department of Human Services asked police to help investigate a tip left on the state's child abuse hotline. The caller said a boy was being handcuffed to a chair in the living room of a house, according to a police report.

Miranda told police she used handcuffs to punish the boy, according to their report.

Miranda also didn't let him have food, according to the report. Police said he was extremely thin and he had bruising consistent with handcuffs and cuts on his back.

School employees told police the boy ate from trash cans, stole food from other children and cried when he couldn't find food, according to the report. They told police the boy's appearance changed significantly since November 2017.

The school gave the boy a different time to eat to help with his "extreme" hunger, according to the report. One report notes school staff said the boy's condition kept them up at night.

Police said one of the boy's siblings gave them an audio recording of Miranda punishing the boy.

"Miranda can be heard using explicit language toward the victim and saying she would cut the victim, kill him, leave him outside and kill herself," according to the report.

Miranda has five children. The children, ages 5 through 17, were placed in foster care.

Josue Tovias, 30, also is charged in the case with kidnapping, aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battery and misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence. Tovias is awaiting trial, and his next court appearance is set for Monday.

Miranda and Tovias were arrested at Owl Creek School when they picked up Miranda's children, according to preliminary arrest reports.

