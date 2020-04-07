Sections
More blasting set for Bella Vista Bypass

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:32 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, explosives detonate to blast away a section of rock at the construction site for the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)

BENTONVILLE -- Continued rock blasting related to the construction of a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/North Walton Boulevard in Bentonville requires ongoing intermittent lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews plan to do rock blasting through April 18 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Police will stop traffic during the blasting for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the following locations:

Interstate 49 from north of the bridges over Slaughter Pen Road to Arkansas 549, Exit 93.

Arkansas 549 from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.

Walton Boulevard just south of the roundabout.

The Arkansas State Police will handle traffic control.

NW News on 04/07/2020

Print Headline: Rock blasting continues

