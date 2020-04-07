More blasting set for Bella Vista Bypass

In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, explosives detonate to blast away a section of rock at the construction site for the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)

BENTONVILLE -- Continued rock blasting related to the construction of a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/North Walton Boulevard in Bentonville requires ongoing intermittent lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews plan to do rock blasting through April 18 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Police will stop traffic during the blasting for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the following locations:

• Interstate 49 from north of the bridges over Slaughter Pen Road to Arkansas 549, Exit 93.

• Arkansas 549 from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.

• Walton Boulevard just south of the roundabout.

The Arkansas State Police will handle traffic control.

NW News on 04/07/2020