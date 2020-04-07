More blasting set for Bella Vista Bypass

BENTONVILLE -- Continued rock blasting related to the construction of a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/North Walton Boulevard in Bentonville requires ongoing intermittent lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Crews plan to do rock blasting through April 18 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Police will stop traffic during the blasting for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the following locations:
• Interstate 49 from north of the bridges over Slaughter Pen Road to Arkansas 549, Exit 93.
• Arkansas 549 from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.
• Walton Boulevard just south of the roundabout.
The Arkansas State Police will handle traffic control.
NW News on 04/07/2020
