Natural gas rate cut proposal submitted

Arkansas natural gas customers will see their monthly bills lowered by an average of $1.30 if Centerpoint Energy's semiannual pricing adjustment is accepted. The proposal was submitted Monday to the Arkansas Public Service Commission for approval.

The 5% rate cut, which would total $8.1 million, would be retroactive to April 1 for the utility's 400,000 customers in Arkansas.

"We have succeeded in reducing our operational expenses and, as a result of current commodity pricing, customers will also benefit from the lower price we pay for the natural gas we deliver to our customers," said Cindy Westcott, vice president of Centerpoint's Arkansas and Oklahoma operations.

Under the proposal, a residential customer with average gas usage would see their monthly bill decrease by about $1.30, or about 2.6% of their total natural gas usage. Actual decreases vary according to gas usage per customer.

Centerpoint, based in Houston, has more than 7 million gas customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Dillard's closes 200 stores in pandemic

Dillard's Inc. has closed about 200 of its 285 stores temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic and may have to close more, the company said in a recent government filing.

In its annual report filed March 31 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Little Rock-based department store chain said it was ordered "by governmental directives" to close the stores by March 27. The closures have negatively affected sales, the company said.

Dillard's withdrew its 2020 guidance, citing "heightened uncertainty relating to the impacts of covid-19."

Dillard's spokeswoman Julie Johnson Guymon declined to comment on the closures. For weeks, Dillard's was one of the few U.S. department store chains that kept stores open as the virus spread.

Johnson Guymon previously said Dillard's employs about 38,000 full- and part-time workers, including 3,000 at eight stores in Arkansas and its corporate headquarters. The chain operates in 29 states and online. Its e-commerce site was still operational as of Monday.

-- Serenah McKay

State Index follows trend with increase

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 332.71, up 32.66.

"The major stock market indexes in the U.S. soared more than 7%, after news that some parts of the country, including New York, are seeing a welcome decline in the daily death toll of the coronavirus," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 04/07/2020