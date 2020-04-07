JacindaArdern, the New Zealand prime minister who has been recognized for her compassionate handling of the coronavirus pandemic, assured children in her country that both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny are essential workers during a four-week nationwide lock-down.

Jeremial Lee, 28, of Memphis was charged with violating Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order and with disorderly conduct, marijuana possession and possessing a gun without a permit after a confrontation with officers at a birthday party, police said.

Eric Costello, a member of the Baltimore City Council, said police are searching for two attackers who demanded money from a man who was hosting a “game night” party and streaming it live on Facebook when he was confronted by the men before the live feed ended and he was fatally shot.

Lola Jaramillo, a senior center dance instructor in Washington, D.C., is recording her lessons so they can be played at home on social media so her elderly students can keep exercising to maintain their health and mobility.

Stacy Regular, 45, a Greenwood, Miss., man who has given speeches and written letters to a newspaper about the need to reduce violence, is accused of beating another man to death with a baseball bat and faces a capital-murder charge, police said.

Leonard Papania, police chief of Gulfport, Miss., said Jarvis Brown, wanted after shots that were fired between two vehicles led to a crash that killed a young boy, died of a self-inflicted gunshot after being chased by state troopers in Coweta County, Ga.

Victor Taylor, sergeant with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Texas Rangers are investigating after a security guard found the body of a man who was not a state employee near an office building at the state Capitol in Austin.

Christian Lee Robinson, 20, a U.S. soldier who told police that he was absent without leave from Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga., was charged with violating stay-at-home orders, fleeing from state troopers and driving drunk while attempting to visit his family in Alabama, authorities said.

Rick Staly, sheriff of Flagler County, Fla., said the unidentified person who stashed Easter eggs filled with crackers, toilet paper and pornographic photos in mailboxes throughout the county “is not only a very sick individual but could actually be spreading covid-19 by their actions.”