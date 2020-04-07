Northwest Arkansas Community College board talks with accrediting agency

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College board members had a chance Monday to share their perspectives with representatives of the organization providing the college its accreditation.

Seven of the board's nine trustees participated in a conference call with a team of five peer reviewers chosen by the Higher Learning Commission. The college is up this year for reaffirmation of its accreditation, which is good for seven years.

The Higher Learning Commission The Higher Learning Commission is a regional accreditation agency that accredits degree-granting colleges and universities based in a 19-state region of the United States. Regional accreditation validates the quality of an institution as a whole and evaluates multiple aspects of an institution, including its academic offerings, governance and administration, mission, finances, and resources. HLC’s institutional accreditation includes all degree levels as well as on-site and online offerings. U.S. institutions of higher education may also seek accreditation through national or specialized accreditation agencies. National accreditation associations, like regional accreditors, accredit the institution as a whole. Specialized accreditation agencies accredit programs, departments or schools within a college or university. Source: The Higher Learning Commission

The commission's review team normally meets with numerous groups on campus as part of its accreditation reaffirmation. One of those groups is the Board of Trustees.

The review team, made up of staff members of out-of-state community colleges, originally planned to visit Northwest Arkansas Community College this week, but the novel coronavirus outbreak forced the team to do interviews by phone instead.

The team, led by Janet Fontenot, spent an hour interviewing college board members. Fontenot retired last year as dean of the business division at Southwestern Illinois College.

"We have been enjoying our day today learning a lot about all the really good things going on" at the college, Fontenot said.

Each of the interview sessions scheduled with campus groups focuses on one or more of the criteria for accreditation. The interview with the board had to do with criterion one, which concerns the college's mission, and criterion five, which has to do with resources, planning and institutional effectiveness, she said.

The team asked the board to explain how board members are chosen, what their major responsibilities are and whether they receive any training.

Joe Spivey, the board's longest-serving member at 15 years, said the board's biggest responsibilities include hiring the president, working with the president in implementing her objectives, reviewing and approving the budget, and acting as college ambassadors.

Board members are required to obtain training through Arkansas Community Colleges, a nonprofit association representing all 22 public community colleges in the state, Spivey said.

Fontenot asked if board members ever get training on ethical behavior. Spivey said ethics is written into board policy. A few other members mentioned occasions when they had received training related to ethics.

Board members also were asked to describe the biggest challenges they see ahead for the college.

Spivey referred to the ongoing situation with the covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding that. The college is looking at cutting $1.2 million from its budget, he said.

"Funding will always be a challenge," Spivey said.

Another challenge he mentioned was keeping up with students' demand for online classes. The college had 4,092 students -- 47% of its total enrollment -- taking at least one online class last semester. That was an increase of 9% from the previous fall semester and 32% from three years ago, according to college figures.

Fontenot said her team will write a report based on its visits with college employees and board members. That report will be sent to college administrators for review to allow them to correct any factual errors. Eventually the college will be notified of whether it's been recommended for reaffirmation, she said.

Because the team has had to do its interviews by phone rather than in-person this week, Fontenot said she and another team member plan to visit the campus some time this fall for what she called a "verification visit" to give them an opportunity to see the facilities and have some in-person interactions.

"This is a process that has been very challenging both for the college and for us as a review team, but so far today, things are working very well, and we've been able to get a lot of really good information," Fontenot said.

NW News on 04/07/2020