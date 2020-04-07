NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie fishing is picking up as crappie move into shallow water.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie are biting all over the lake on minnows or jigs 5 to 12 feet deep. Fish near any wood cover.

For black bass, try a jig and craw along points. Walleye can be caught with crank baits and jerk baits.

Striped bass are biting in the Prairie Creek area on brood minnows or shad. Average surface water temperature is in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports the flood gates at the dam are closed for now. Reports are still coming in of walleye being caught with minnows or jigs.

The best bait for trout is Power Bait combined with a waxworm. The top lures are small jigs, small spoons and size 7 countdown Rapalas.

Fly fishing is best in low water, when no power is being generated at Beaver Dam. Use size 16 midges in low water. Copper or black are good colors. Small jigs suitable for fly fishing are good to use. Try streamers in high water.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The marinas and boat ramps are closed until further notice.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes. Bass are biting crank baits, Ned rigs, jig and craws and other lures.

Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Eggs or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good. Use soft plastic lures rigged any style. Crank baits in shad colors that dive shallow or medium depth are working. So are swim baits.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms, grubs or tube baits. A Rebel wee R crawdad crank bait will work for black bass, Ozark bass and sunfish.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows 10 to 15 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or a jig and craw. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs around brush or docks.

At Grand Lake, catfishing is good with nightcrawlers, shad or shrimp on the main lake. White bass fishing is good in the tributaries with lures that imitate minnows.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports largemouth bass are biting a variety of lures. Try Alabama rigs, swim baits, crank baits, spinner baits Ned rigs or a jig and craw. Fish 10 feet deep or shallower.

Work points and pockets in creek arms and coves.

