NWA outdoor briefs

Lake size expands

Lake Bentonville is going to get bigger.

Work at the lake will increase its size by 6 acres, said Jon Stein, a district fisheries biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Game and Fish owns the lake.

The Walton Family Foundation provided money to the city of Bentonville and Bentonville airport to complete the expansion. More bank fishing opportunities will be created, Stein said. The project is part of Osage Park, an adventure-based outdoor destination park situated on 55 acres along Southwest I Street near Thaden Field aviation center.

Plans are to have the lake open this summer, Stein said.

Fishing lakes open

These areas in Northwest Arkansas are open to fishing via bank or boat, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission district fisheries office.

All Arkansas Game and Fish Commission accesses are open including Bob Kidd, Hindsville, Elmdale and Crystal lakes.

Also open are lakes Atalanta, Wedington, Murphy Park, Swepco, Siloam Springs, Lincoln, Beaver, Fort Smith and Springdale. Lee Creek is also open.

The marinas and boat ramps at lakes Fayetteville and Sequoyah are closed until further notice.

Trails open at science center

Wilderness trails at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville are open, but the campus is closed. Hikers may park in the lot by the locked gate and walk down the road to the trailhead.

Hikers should practice social distancing.

Shooting program canceled

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has canceled the upcoming season of the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program for health reasons. All regional shoots, as well as the 2020 state championship, have been canceled.

Bike fest gets new date

Bentonville Bike Fest has been rescheduled from May 1-3 to Aug. 7-9. Organizers made the decision after consulting with cycling and health professionals as a caution for the health and safety of attendees.

All purchased tickets will be good on the new dates. For more information visit www.bentonvillebikefest.com.

Corps seeks park attendants

The Army Corps of Engineers is hiring park attendants at Beaver Lake for the 2020 visitor season.

Positions available include fee attendants, cleaning attendants and a combination of both fee and cleaning attendants. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day users who visit Beaver Lake.

For details contact Landon Thurman, chief ranger, landon.g.thurman@usace.army.mil or 501-340-1706.

Bluebird group slates contest

Bella Vista Bluebird Society is hosting a photograph contest to mark the group's 40th anniversary.

It is open to all photographers. Contestants may submit up to four photos, including two color and two black and white. Photos must show a bluebird, but other species may be in the picture.

Entry information is on the society website, bvbluebirds.com.

