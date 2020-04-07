Oxford American podcast awarded $350,000 grant

Copies of the Oxford American. The magazine's podcast, Points South, has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

A podcast produced by the Oxford American magazine in Little Rock has been awarded a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The grant, announced today in a press release, will fund feature-length reported segments on Points South, the podcast that debuted in September, 2019, and is hosted by OA executive editor Sara A. Lewis.

“This grant is a vote of confidence for the Oxford American’s mission,” Lewis said. “As the OA, like so many arts organizations, adapts to these uncertain times, we are grateful for the NEH’s support, which enables us to tell more important, underreported stories of and about the South.”

Previous reporting on the podcast includes the story of Ruth Coker Burks, who provided end-of-life care for patients with AIDS in Hot Springs and of Clyde Kennard, the first person to attempt desegregation at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Future segments will engage Southern writers, scholars, poets, and artists and collaborate with partners such as Smithsonian Folkways, the nonprofit record label of the Smithsonian Institution, according to the release.

The Oxford American is published in partnership with the University of Central Arkansas.