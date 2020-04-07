Pedestrian fatally struck in Fort Smith, police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday morning in Fort Smith, police said.

Officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the 3000 block of Grand Avenue to a wreck involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the department. The pedestrian did not survive the crash.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim, but said they will provide additional details as those become available.

Additionally, a 74-year-old woman died after a wreck Friday in Hot Springs, police said.

An Isuzu commercial vehicle was driving east on U.S. 270 around 12:45 p.m. when Marsha Ann Sampson made a left turn from Catherine Heights Road onto the highway, according to a state police preliminary report.

Sampson’s Ford Thunderbird struck the Isuzu, and she died, the report states. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers said weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 115 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.