Springdale considers options to replace tax money

Springdale Parks and Recreation employees work in low light as they remove old flooring Monday on the second floor of the Springdale Recreation Center. The City Council will consider $300,000 in upgrades of the new center. Go to nwaonline.com/200407Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE -- Mayor Doug Sprouse on Tuesday presented the City Council with ways to give the city more than $12 million in support as the city loses revenue in the region's economic shutdown caused by covid-19.

Cities across Northwest Arkansas rely on sales taxes to provide residents with services such as police and fire protection. Yet state officials over the last few weeks have encouraged residents to isolate at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many stores and restaurants have closed or offer only limited service.

As consumer spending goes down, so does what the city earns in sales tax, Sprouse said.

He said the city is in a good position to rebound economically once the threat is over. "But we need our rebound to be as robust as possible," he said. "I want to be ready to pick up the ball again and continue going. The goal is to keep as many employees employed as possible."

Sprouse's proposal included cuts to some parts of the budget, as well as additional money from other sources.

"We can pick or choose, but I don't want us to over pick," he said. He said the city shouldn't need all $12 million.

Sprouse said the city's training and travel budgets in all departments can be funneled elsewhere as most professional organizations across the country have canceled their programs.

"And we don't know if we're going to be able to open the pool this summer," Sprouse said of the Aquatic Center in Murphy Park.

If the pool -- and the splash pad at the C.L. "Charlie" and Willie George Park -- don't open, the city saves $622,330 in summer salaries, concession stand foods, equipment and training, according to Sprouse.

City staff determined some costs could be funded through other sources. For example, the Fire Department could use $100,000 of Act 833 money to pay utility bills and $478,999 of Community Development Block Grants to pay overtime for first-responders. Act 883 money comes from tax money residents pay in their homeowners insurance, fire insurance and property taxes. The Department of Housing and Urban Development awards the block grants based on a population formula to help the city serve residents.

The city also will be eligible for reimbursement expenses used in combating covid-19. City staff has already applied to receive the money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Sprouse said.

Sprouse said city officials ran several scenarios, considering the budget if the tax receipts drop by 5 percent, 10 percent and 15 percent and if the receipts were down for two or three months or a year.

"We want to have the opportunity to make cuts as minimal as possible and still provide all the services the people need," he said. "While the revenue will be down, we still have expenses we need to cover."

Council members took no action on the cuts, feeling it isn't needed at this time.

City officials will not receive the report of how much money the sales tax provided to the city in February until mid- or late April, and March's figures won't be reported until May.

"It will be a few months until we feel the loss of sales tax money," Sprouse said.

Council member Jeff Watson, as the first cases of covid-19 were recorded in Arkansas, asked the council to consider a hiring freeze on city workers.

Sprouse proposed a hiring freeze in his 2009 budget, as the city was struggling in the midst of a recession.

"I don't know how much it will affect our budget," Watson said of the hiring freeze Tuesday. He said he introduced the possibility for council members to begin considering options.

"I don't think it's a bad idea," Sprouse said. "I just don't know yet how much money we're actually talking about."

Watson and council members agreed to review the city's position every two weeks during the Finance Committee meetings.

"Maybe we'll be surprised, and it won't be nearly as drastic a cut as we think," Sprouse said.

Council members didn't change any spending plans.

The council voted 7-0 to accept a guaranteed maximum price of $3 million to build Fire Station No. 9 to be paid from the 2018 bond money for the Fire Department. The station will sit across the street from the Shaw Family Park under construction in the northwest part of the city.

The bid from Milestone Construction was lower than expected, said Fire Chief Mike Irwin, and Sprouse said those savings could be used elsewhere.

The council also approved $300,000 to build office space for staff of the Parks and Recreation Department in the city's Recreation Center.

Chad Wolf, director of parks and recreation, called the improvements "minimal," as the city faces an uncertain financial future. He said the city was able to reuse large heating and air conditioning units taken from other city properties, and his employees could help with framing of the offices.

Wolf said his staff needed offices in the center by September. His staff will move out of the location on Blair Street, with the Planning Department and City Clerk's staff replacing them.

Those city offices must move as the City Administration Building is renovated as the Criminal Justice Center.

NW News on 04/07/2020