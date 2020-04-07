FOOTBALL

Ragnow gives for food

Former University of Arkansas football All-American Frank Ragnow has made donations in the three cities that are closest to his heart to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations were made in Fayetteville, Detroit and around his hometown in Minnesota, all toward providing food for the less fortunate.

Ragnow, a three-year starter at Arkansas, was the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Free Press documented Rag-now’s donations, including $5,000 each to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and the UA’s Full Circle Food Pantry.

In Minnesota, Ragnow donated $3,000 to the Eastern Carver County Schools’ Angel Fund and the PRISM Marketplace Food Shelf, a nonprofit group that helps homeless and hungry families in Minneapolis and St. Paul. In Detroit, he gave $10,000 to Gleaners Community Food Bank after Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey started a virtual food drive. Ragnow told the Free Press: “Minnesota, where I grew up, which raised me, my home forever. Arkansas completely shaped me. A lot happened right there. Took me under their wing when I lived through some tough times and some great times. And Michigan, Detroit, a place that’s completely embraced me and did nothing but support me.

“Three amazing communities that have completely impacted me in a way that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express and be able to give back how I feel they’ve impacted me, so I just thought the least I could do is help people out.”

SOFTBALL

McEwen an All-American

University of Arkansas outfielder Hannah McEwen was named to the Softball America All-America third team for the shortened season Monday.

McEwen, a junior from San Diego, had a .418 batting average, a .597 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .565 that ranked 15th in the country when the season was cut short March 12.

McEwen led the No. 20 Razorbacks with 27 runs scored and had 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 12 RBI and 19 walks. She had eight multi-hit games for Arkansas, which was 19-6 before the season was canceled.