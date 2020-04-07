The World in Brief

An uninhabited house burns Sunday as a forest re rages near the village of Volodymyrivka, Ukraine. (AP/Yaroslav Yemelianenko)

Ukraine fights forest fire near Chernobyl

KYIV, Ukraine -- Emergency teams in Ukraine on Monday continued battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears.

Police said they tracked down a person suspected of starting the blaze by setting dry grass on fire. The 27-year-old man said he burned grass "for fun" and then failed to extinguish the fire when the wind caused it to expand quickly.

Two blazes erupted Saturday in the zone around Chernobyl that was sealed after the 1986 explosion.

Firefighters said they managed to put out the smaller of the two, which engulfed about 12 acres, but the second one continued burning, covering about 50 acres. They said they were using aircraft to extinguish the blaze.

The authorities said radiation levels in the area engulfed by the fires substantially exceeded normal levels, but the emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital, Kyiv, about 60 miles south, were within norms.

The 1,000-square-mile Chernobyl Exclusion Zone was established after the disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe. The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.

Cyclone hits Pacific nation of Vanuatu

Weeks into a global health emergency that's virtually brought the world to a halt, the Republic of Vanuatu is dealing with another calamity: a monster tropical cyclone that struck at an intensity equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane.

The cyclone, named Harold, rammed into the archipelago Monday, packing sustained winds up to 165 mph.

Vanuatu is a series of 83 islands nestled about 1,200 miles east of Brisbane, Australia, and 750 miles west of Fiji. The nation is frequented by earthquakes and tropical cyclones, but Harold was on the high end of tempests that occasionally batter the islands.

According to the BBC, at least 27 people lay dead in the nearby Solomon Islands following Harold's weekend passage after a ferry boat succumbed to the ferocious seas.

Harold then rapidly intensified before striking Espiritu Santo and Malo islands in Vanuatu at Category 4 status Monday. It continued to spike to Category 5 strength as it barreled into Pentecost Island on Monday night local time.

While there were no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the country, the widespread pandemic in Australia and other nearby nations is threatening.

Migrants force way into Spanish city

MADRID -- About 50 migrants Monday forced their way into Spain's Melilla city over the fence that separates the European enclave in northern Africa, authorities said.

The central government's delegation in Melilla, which borders Morocco, said they were part of a group of about 250 migrants who launched a "massive and violent entry" into the city, scaling the fence and ignoring the Spanish law enforcement officers on guard.

A Red Cross spokesman in the city said volunteers had assisted several migrants with cuts and bruises at the gates of Melilla's temporary migrant internment center, and that at least four of them had been taken to a hospital with possible bone fractures and other ailments.

One soldier from Spain's Armed Forces was injured, the government's delegation said.

Melilla and nearby Ceuta are tiny enclaves separated from Morocco by barbed-wire fences and constant border monitoring. At least 1,140 migrants entered the two enclaves by land without authorization in the first three months of the year, according to Spain's Interior Ministry.

Journalist's killer sentenced in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- A Slovakian court Monday sentenced a former soldier to 23 years in prison in the contract killings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee, a case that triggered a political crisis and brought down the country's government.

The court in the town of Pezinok, north of the capital Bratislava, convicted Miroslav Marcek in the shootings of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova in February 2018. Marcek had pleaded guilty in January.

A ruling is pending for three other defendants, including the businessman accused of masterminding the slayings. All three have pleaded innocent to murder and face 25 years to life in prison if convicted. It is not clear when a verdict might be issued.

The suspected mastermind, Marian Kocner, had allegedly threatened the journalist after publication of a story about his business dealings. Prosecutors claimed he paid Marcek $75,500 for the killing.

Kuciak, 27, was shot in the chest, and Kusnirova, also 27, was shot in the head at their home in the town of Velka Maca, east of Bratislava.

The killings prompted major street protests and a political crisis that led to the previous government's collapse. Kuciak had been also investigating possible government corruption.

